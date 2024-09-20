On Thursday, September 19, Washington allocated my flax dollars to the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage. This was stated in the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The decision to allocate the funds was announced during the G7 Culture Ministers' Meeting.

The grant agreement was signed by Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield and ICCROM Director General Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral.

The Ukrainian ministry emphasizes that this initiative is an important step in strengthening international partnerships aimed at preserving Ukrainian cultural heritage, which has been under threat since 2022.

We are very pleased to share this news of substantial additional funding for ICCROM, which will allow them to continue their important emergency response and recovery work in Ukraine. This partnership is an important milestone in the effort to preserve Ukraine's cultural identity and historical heritage, and the United States looks forward to continuing our strong support for ICCROM and its mission to preserve cultural heritage around the world - said US Ambassador to the UN agencies in Rome Jeffrey Prescott.

Addendum

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine noted that the 30-month Sustainable Heritage project, funded through the U.S. Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), envisages the creation of a national structure for risk and emergency management.

It will facilitate better coordination between Ukrainian government agencies, local authorities and cultural property guardians.

It is also noted that this funding is part of a broader $7 million US program to help preserve the country's cultural heritage.

Recall

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, proposed to create a Council on Culture under the Office of the President. He emphasized the importance of culture during the war and noted the contribution of cultural figures to the fight against the aggressor.