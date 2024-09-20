The United States has allocated a million to protect the cultural heritage of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115096 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147746 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141377 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112278 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53899 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39439 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81611 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56464 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52873 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147109 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146577 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141958 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158532 views
Actual
The United States has allocated a million to protect the cultural heritage of Ukraine

The United States has allocated a million to protect the cultural heritage of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16265 views

Washington has provided $1 million to ICCROM to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage. The Resilient Heritage project will create a national structure for risk and emergency management in the cultural sector.

On Thursday, September 19, Washington allocated my flax dollars to the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage. This was stated in the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

The decision to allocate the funds was announced during the G7 Culture Ministers' Meeting. 

The grant agreement was signed by Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield and ICCROM Director General Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral.

The Ukrainian ministry emphasizes that this initiative is an important step in strengthening international partnerships aimed at preserving Ukrainian cultural heritage, which has been under threat since 2022.

We are very pleased to share this news of substantial additional funding for ICCROM, which will allow them to continue their important emergency response and recovery work in Ukraine. This partnership is an important milestone in the effort to preserve Ukraine's cultural identity and historical heritage, and the United States looks forward to continuing our strong support for ICCROM and its mission to preserve cultural heritage around the world

- said US Ambassador to the UN agencies in Rome Jeffrey Prescott.

Addendum

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine noted that the 30-month Sustainable Heritage project, funded through the U.S. Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), envisages the creation of a national structure for risk and emergency management.

It will facilitate better coordination between Ukrainian government agencies, local authorities and cultural property guardians. 

It is also noted that this funding is part of a broader $7 million US program to help preserve the country's cultural heritage.

Recall

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, proposed to create a Council on Culture under the Office of the President. He emphasized the importance of culture during the war and noted the contribution of cultural figures to the fight against the aggressor.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCulture

Contact us about advertising