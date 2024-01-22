US economic support is important for Ukraine's victory - Pritzker

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 57 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 16180 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 17759 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 23766 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109553 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116711 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147892 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142679 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179123 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172777 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59600 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 69799 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97998 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 58984 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 33907 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 16180 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254859 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239860 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 57 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97998 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147895 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108715 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108568 views
US economic support is important for Ukraine's victory - Pritzker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107721 views

US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker emphasizes the importance of US economic assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. She argues that it can help stimulate the Ukrainian economy, reduce dependence on international support, and help create a corruption-free, competitive market.

Russia's aggressive war poses a serious threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the United States and Europe, to economic security, and to the very ideas of freedom and democracy. Putin's war is aimed at re-establishing a dictatorial, corrupt empire in the heart of Europe that seeks to undermine both NATO and the European Union.

This was written by the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker in a column for The Hill, UNN reports .

Details

This is not just about Europe. Friends and adversaries-in the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world-are watching to see how the United States will respond to this moment. These are the global stakes of our support for Ukraine

Pritzker said. 

She writes that one-third of Ukraine's labor force is dedicated to feeding the world. Putin's war has contributed to global food inflation, which is causing new waves of  migration. The situation will only get worse if Putin wipes Ukraine as a sovereign state off the map. 

U.S. economic support is essential to counter Russia's offensive. First, economic aid helps Ukrainians fight, as every penny of their tax revenue goes to their military.

It is worth noting that American allies and partners bear the greatest weight. Together, they provide  Ukraine with twice as much  economic aid as the United States. Indeed, this year, the EU wants to support Ukraine with additional aid in the amount of   54 billion dollars

the special representative wrote.

Second, U.S. economic support for Ukraine is a force multiplier. Support for Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund's  program creates additional support from donors around the world. The $11.8 billion  request from the U.S. Congress will help leverage nearly three times that amount from other donors.

Third, U.S. economic assistance creates the basis for the highest return on investment in terms of government revenue for Ukraine.

Think about the Black Sea. If we can bring together infrastructure, defense and private sector investments, we can help Ukraine increase its grain and steel exports to 8 million tons per month, which could add up to $5 billion a year to Ukraine's state treasury, in turn reducing the country's dependence on international support

Pritzker writes. 

Fourth, U.S. support will transform the post-Soviet legacy of corruption into a competitive, free-market future that looks to the West.

Zelenskyy meets with Pritzker: discusses steps to ensure Ukraine's resilience12.01.24, 20:32 • 31081 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

