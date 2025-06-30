US dollar expected to show worst half-year result since 1973 - FT

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 43502 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83519 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 49711 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 56097 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 71596 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 135570 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 120299 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119297 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104089 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 296218 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
US intercepted conversation of Iranian officials about American strikes - WPJune 30, 10:43 AM • 11849 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 81981 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in Sumy Oblast and advanced in Kursk Oblast - General StaffJune 30, 12:25 PM • 15986 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 51890 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 42094 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 42292 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 52116 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83557 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 135592 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 296229 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 82132 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 93681 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 91647 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 102306 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 208239 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

US dollar expected to show worst half-year result since 1973 - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 409 views

The US dollar is rapidly depreciating, heading for its worst half-year performance since 1973. This is due to President Donald Trump's trade and economic policies, which are forcing investors to reconsider their attitude towards the currency.

US dollar expected to show worst half-year result since 1973 - FT

The US dollar is heading for its worst first-half performance since 1973, as the trade and economic policies of American leader Donald Trump are forcing global investors to reconsider their interest in the world's most influential currency. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six other currencies, including the pound sterling, euro, and yen, has fallen by more than 10% since the beginning of 2025. This is the worst start to the year since the end of the Bretton Woods gold-exchange system.

The dollar has become a "scapegoat" due to Trump 2.0's inconsistent policy

- noted Francesco Pesole, currency markets strategist at ING.

The trade war with constant pauses, huge US borrowing needs, and concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence have undermined the dollar's attractiveness as a reliable asset for investors, the expert added.

On Monday, the dollar fell 0.2% as the US Senate prepared to vote on amendments to Trump's sweeping tax bill.

This law is expected to increase the US national debt by $3.2 trillion over the next decade, which has heightened concerns about the sustainability of US borrowing and caused capital outflows from the US government bond market.

The sharp decline in the dollar is sending it towards its worst first half since a 15% loss in 1973 and its weakest performance for any six-month period since 2009.

The currency's depreciation disproved widespread forecasts at the beginning of the year that Trump's trade war would harm economies outside the US more, raising American inflation and strengthening the dollar against competitors.

Instead, the euro, which several street banks had predicted to parity with the dollar, rose 13% above $1.17, as investors focused on the risks to the growth of the world's largest economy, and demand for safe assets in other countries, such as German bonds, increased.

There has been a real shock to the US political system, especially after the announcement of mutual tariffs in April

— said Andrew Balls, Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income at Pimco.

He emphasized that the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency is not under threat, but it could significantly weaken. The change in investor sentiment leads to hedging of their dollar positions, which itself puts pressure on the exchange rate.

Additionally, expectations of more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve to support the US economy, particularly at Trump's insistence, are contributing to the dollar's decline. Moreover, at least five quarter-point rate cuts are expected by the end of next year, according to futures contracts.

Bets on rate cuts have helped the US stock market ignore fears over the trade war and the Middle East conflict, reaching record highs. However, a weaker dollar means that the S&P 500 trails European competitors if earnings are counted in the same currency.

Large investors – from pension funds to central bank currency reserve managers – have expressed a desire to reduce their reliance on the dollar and US assets, questioning whether the currency remains a reliable refuge from market fluctuations.

The exchange rate broke new records again: tomorrow, 48.98 hryvnias will be asked for a euro30.06.25, 17:45 • 747 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Financial Times
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9