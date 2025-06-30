The exchange rate broke new records again: tomorrow, 48.98 hryvnias will be asked for a euro
On July 1, the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia will reach UAH 48.98/euro, which is a devaluation of 20 kopecks compared to June 30 and an updated historical maximum. The euro exchange rate continues to rise, having broken its own records several times in June.
Tomorrow, July 1, the NBU will set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at 48.98 UAH/euro.
Addition
On April 22, 2025, the euro exchange rate set a then-historical maximum of 47.76 hryvnia. However, a new wave of records began in June: on June 13, the currency crossed the 48 hryvnia mark, and on June 20, it updated the record to 48.20 UAH. The last maximum indicator was recorded on June 25 - 48.50 hryvnia.
Recall
For June 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.6409 UAH/USD, a devaluation of 6 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is 48.78 UAH/euro, and for the zloty - 11.50 UAH/zloty.