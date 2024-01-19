US Congress approves temporary funding for the government

The US House of Representatives has approved a stopgap bill to fund the federal government until early March and prevent a partial government shutdown, sending it to President Joe Biden for final approval. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The bill was reportedly passed by 314 votes, with 108 congressmen voting against it, including 106 Republicans and two Democrats.

"We have good news for America. There will be no economic shutdown on Friday," said Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, on the Senate floor just before the vote in the chamber.

Addendum

On January 14, it was reported that the US Congress had agreed on a temporary spending bill to keep the government funded until March.

US Congressional leaders have reached a $1.66 trillion deal to fund the federal government in 2024, despite Republican Party demands for budget cuts.

Earlier, it was noted that if they fail to approve the agreement by January 19, the government will have to start shutting down.

The gross national debt of the US federal government has set a new record, exceeding $34 trillion. This could create political and economic difficulties in the future when trying to fix the financial situation in America.