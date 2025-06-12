## US-China Agreement: Washington Reveals Details The United States and China have reached an agreement to limit the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military applications and to discuss the risks associated with this technology. This was reported by Reuters, citing a high-ranking US official. The agreement was reached during recent talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to the official, both countries agreed to hold expert-level discussions on the risks and security issues related to advanced AI. "We agreed to hold our first discussion of AI risks and security later this spring," the US official said. The official also noted that the US has emphasized the need for China to take action to stop the export of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl. "We made it clear that we need to see action, and we need to see results," the official said. According to him, Biden also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's military-industrial base. "We have seen China take steps to support Russia's defense industrial base, and we have made it clear that this is something we are watching very closely," the official said. It is worth noting that relations between the US and China remain tense due to a number of issues, including trade, human rights, and China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. However, both countries have expressed a desire to maintain dialogue and find areas of cooperation.
The White House announced that the United States and China have reached an agreement on rare earth elements, which must be approved by Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. At the same time, the American president is reviewing certain details of the agreement, his spokeswoman said.
US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States and China have reached an agreement on rare earth elements. This was reported by UNN referring to Trump's publication in Truth Social.
Details
Our agreement with China is in place, subject to final approval by President Xi and myself
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lattnick noted that the agreement will be implemented after approval by the Presidents of China and the United States.
Once the presidents approve it, we will seek to implement it. We are on absolutely the right track. The feelings are really good
This will be a much longer process. It is quite likely that for those countries that are negotiating... we will move the date forward to continue negotiations in good faith
The White House said that the US President is currently reviewing the details of the agreement with China.
Trump is now reviewing the details of the deal. But the president liked what he heard
As UNN reported, on June 11, the United States and China reached a preliminary agreement to restore the flow of goods between the countries. The leaders of the countries must approve the proposals, after which the countries will proceed to their implementation.