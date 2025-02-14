ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62410 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84377 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119800 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101603 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154952 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 98575 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98575 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 67008 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67008 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM • 36675 views

07:13 AM • 36675 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 99126 views

09:03 AM • 99126 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 60116 views

09:59 AM • 60116 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109238 views

09:20 AM • 109238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 145452 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145452 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177723 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 60116 views

09:59 AM • 60116 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 99126 views

09:03 AM • 99126 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134772 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136676 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136676 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164858 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164858 views
US calls for direct talks between Kyiv and moscow: what does Kellogg propose

US calls for direct talks between Kyiv and moscow: what does Kellogg propose
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 39939 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39939 views

U.S. Special Representative Kate Kellogg has stated the need for direct negotiations between Ukraine and russia to achieve a sustainable peace. He proposes a step-by-step process, starting with a ceasefire, and emphasizes the importance of European partners' involvement.

Kellogg predicts tense negotiations between russia and Ukraine. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

Before the Munich Security Conference, US Special Representative for Ukraine General Kate Kellogg stated the need for direct talks between Kyiv and moscow. According to him, neither side will be able to achieve sustainable peace without direct dialogue.

Kellogg emphasized that the negotiations could take place in several stages, starting with a ceasefire and gradually moving to a final settlement of the conflict. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of temporary agreements, recalling the failed attempts to achieve peace under the minsk agreements.

The U.S. Special Representative also emphasized the importance of negotiations between the presidents of the terrorist state and Ukraine, pointing out that it is unacceptable to refuse to engage in dialogue. In his opinion, both sides must be ready to compromise in order to make progress.

Kellogg also commented on the role of European countries in diplomatic processes. He noted that European leaders can also initiate conversations with Washington to coordinate actions in resolving the conflict. The U.S. representative emphasized the openness of the U.S. President to communication and stressed the need for more active participation of European partners in this process.

Trump's Special Representative Kellogg prepares options for ending the war in Ukraine - media10.02.25, 15:30 • 30661 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

