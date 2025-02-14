Kellogg predicts tense negotiations between russia and Ukraine. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

Before the Munich Security Conference, US Special Representative for Ukraine General Kate Kellogg stated the need for direct talks between Kyiv and moscow. According to him, neither side will be able to achieve sustainable peace without direct dialogue.

Kellogg emphasized that the negotiations could take place in several stages, starting with a ceasefire and gradually moving to a final settlement of the conflict. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of temporary agreements, recalling the failed attempts to achieve peace under the minsk agreements.

The U.S. Special Representative also emphasized the importance of negotiations between the presidents of the terrorist state and Ukraine, pointing out that it is unacceptable to refuse to engage in dialogue. In his opinion, both sides must be ready to compromise in order to make progress.

Kellogg also commented on the role of European countries in diplomatic processes. He noted that European leaders can also initiate conversations with Washington to coordinate actions in resolving the conflict. The U.S. representative emphasized the openness of the U.S. President to communication and stressed the need for more active participation of European partners in this process.

