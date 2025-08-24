$41.220.00
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine. Delivery is expected in six weeks, and the arms package is valued at $850 million.

US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) aviation missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing two unnamed American officials, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the missiles are to be delivered in approximately six weeks.

The $850 million arms package, mostly financed by European countries. Its transfer was delayed until after the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- the publication writes.

At the same time, it is indicated that the use of ERAM, with a range of 240 to 450 km, will also require Pentagon approval.

For reference

RIM-174 SM-6 ERAM (Standard Missile, Extended Range Active Missile) is a two-stage surface-to-air guided missile of the latest generation from Raytheon. It is designed to combat modern aircraft and UAVs, helicopters, anti-ship cruise missiles over water and land.

The SM-6 ERAM missile has a range of over 240 km and can reach speeds of up to Mach 3.5, allowing it to intercept high-speed targets. It has been used by the US Navy since 2013 and has undergone a series of modernizations that have increased its effectiveness against hypersonic threats.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russia for months, restricting Kyiv from using powerful weapons in the fight against Moscow's invasion.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

