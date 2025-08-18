Zelenskyy: we now have the opportunity to buy weapons from the USA

Ukraine has the opportunity to purchase weapons from the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, reports UNN correspondent.

We now have the opportunity to buy weapons from the United States. I am grateful for this opportunity, for this program. Grateful to the countries that pay for it. We have certain programs through which we have certain funds and can finance this. This is part of what is necessary to protect us. This will also be part of security guarantees. Strengthening and arming the Ukrainian army is very important.