US approves over $200 million in security assistance for Ukraine

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
06:38 AM • 10125 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77958 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68981 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137628 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84955 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156466 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66836 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49659 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42743 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 135054 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.1m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 10359 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77906 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137582 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133279 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156445 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 135040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 4272 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 8928 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 75583 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 96204 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 87158 views
Actual
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
Financial Times

US approves over $200 million in security assistance for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

The aid includes repairs for M777 howitzers, logistics services, and more.

US approves over $200 million in security assistance for Ukraine

The United States of America has approved the sale of security assistance to Ukraine worth over $200 million. This was reported by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Shmyhal noted, the financing of these security assistance packages for Ukraine under the Foreign Military Sales program will be fully provided by partner countries. This became possible thanks to agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

The security assistance covers two packages:

  • the first package is equipment, repair, and technical support for M777 howitzers totaling $104 million. It includes repair services and long-term technical maintenance of these weapons;
    • the second package, valued at $99.5 million, covers transportation and cargo consolidation services, as well as other logistics services to support security assistance programs.

      Recall

      Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the US and NATO are initiating a new PURL mechanism for rapid arms supply to Ukraine. It involves financing the supply of American weapons through voluntary contributions from member countries.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      M777 howitzer
      NATO
      Donald Trump
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      United States
      Ukraine
      Denys Shmyhal