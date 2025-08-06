US approves over $200 million in security assistance for Ukraine

The United States of America has approved the sale of security assistance to Ukraine worth over $200 million. This was reported by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Shmyhal noted, the financing of these security assistance packages for Ukraine under the Foreign Military Sales program will be fully provided by partner countries. This became possible thanks to agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

The security assistance covers two packages:

the first package is equipment, repair, and technical support for M777 howitzers totaling $104 million. It includes repair services and long-term technical maintenance of these weapons;

the second package, valued at $99.5 million, covers transportation and cargo consolidation services, as well as other logistics services to support security assistance programs.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the US and NATO are initiating a new PURL mechanism for rapid arms supply to Ukraine. It involves financing the supply of American weapons through voluntary contributions from member countries.