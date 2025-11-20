US approves $93 million sale of Javelin missiles and Excalibur ammunition to India

The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems and Excalibur guided artillery ammunition to India for $93 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Wednesday. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

The purchase of American defense equipment is the first for India under Washington's foreign military sales program since relations soured in August: President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods - to 50% - as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

This decision follows a recent new order for aircraft engines from General Electric to equip more Indian-made Tejas fighter jets.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States by helping to strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. and India and to improve the security of a major defense partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region and South Asia.