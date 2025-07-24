$41.770.00
US approves $150 million M109 howitzer sale to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of M109 self-propelled howitzers and spare parts to Ukraine for $150 million. This will improve Ukraine's ability to counter threats and strengthen its defense capabilities.

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of M109 self-propelled howitzers and spare parts to the Ukrainian government for a total of $150 million. This is stated in the press release of the US Department of Defense's Office of Military Cooperation, reports UNN.

The US Department of State has made a decision approving the possible sale to the Government of Ukraine of the M109 self-propelled howitzer and related maintenance, repair, and overhaul equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided the required certification by notifying Congress.

- the message says.

It is noted that the sale will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions.

Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local capacity to maintain high operational performance of equipment and weapons systems provided by the United States. Improving maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities will directly contribute to increased battlefield effectiveness through a more resilient and faster repair cycle, which will increase overall operational speed while reducing logistical and financial burdens. Ukraine will have no difficulty implementing these products and services in its Armed Forces.

- it is noted in the message.

Recall

The Pentagon and the US State Department approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine worth $322 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

