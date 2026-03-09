US announces progress in destroying Iran's missile potential

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has "made good progress" in destroying Iran's ability to threaten its neighbors and the world with missiles. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking on Monday at a State Department ceremony honoring Americans wrongfully detained abroad, including in Iran, Rubio said the ongoing US airstrikes aim to eliminate Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles, its ability to produce and launch them.

"We are making good progress towards achieving this goal," he said, adding that it is being carried out "with overwhelming force and high precision."

Recall

One of Iran's key nuclear centers, located in Isfahan, suffered significant damage after a missile strike on March 7. According to the ISNA agency, citing its own sources, the attack was part of a joint operation by the US and Israel. Despite significant damage to the infrastructure, there are currently no signs of radiation release or radioactive contamination of the surrounding area.