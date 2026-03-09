US announces progress in destroying Iran's missile potential

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 1516 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11806 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22074 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14611 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35071 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29059 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45934 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65090 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107688 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55998 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
57%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16287 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27891 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35071 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39807 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107688 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1350 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3530 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3666 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11576 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30608 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
Fox News

US announces progress in destroying Iran's missile potential

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the successful elimination of Iran's capabilities to produce and launch ballistic missiles. US airstrikes are aimed at protecting the world from threats.

US announces progress in destroying Iran's missile potential

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has "made good progress" in destroying Iran's ability to threaten its neighbors and the world with missiles. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking on Monday at a State Department ceremony honoring Americans wrongfully detained abroad, including in Iran, Rubio said the ongoing US airstrikes aim to eliminate Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles, its ability to produce and launch them.

"We are making good progress towards achieving this goal," he said, adding that it is being carried out "with overwhelming force and high precision."

Recall

One of Iran's key nuclear centers, located in Isfahan, suffered significant damage after a missile strike on March 7. According to the ISNA agency, citing its own sources, the attack was part of a joint operation by the US and Israel. Despite significant damage to the infrastructure, there are currently no signs of radiation release or radioactive contamination of the surrounding area.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
United States Department of State
United States
Iran