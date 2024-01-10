US and South Korea pledge to continue cooperation to support Ukraine

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with his South Korean counterpart Chan Ho-jin the strengthening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia and pledged to continue close cooperation in support of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the White House.

Details

For example, on January 9, Jake Sullivan had an introductory phone call with Jang Ho-jin to discuss developments related to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in particular its increased military cooperation with Russia and its provocative actions along the demilitarized zone.

The two officials condemned in the strongest terms the DPRK's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine. They noted that the transfer and use of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions, undermines the global non-proliferation regime, and has significant security implications for Europe, the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region - the statement said.

Sullivan and Hodgin reportedly pledged to continue close cooperation in support of Ukraine.

"In light of the growing cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, both officials pledged to continue close cooperation in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. They also pledged to maintain close cooperation on common security challenges to strengthen peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," the statement said.

Addendum

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine . According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2. The day before, he saidthat the Russian army had once again used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on January 6.

On January 5, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat said that the Ukrainian Air Force cannot confirm the information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

