US and South Korea pledge to continue cooperation to support Ukraine

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 14908 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 17099 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 23101 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109433 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116671 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147857 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142671 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59246 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 69413 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97440 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 58607 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 33494 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 14918 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109433 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254804 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239805 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97440 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147857 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108547 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124533 views
Actual
US and South Korea pledge to continue cooperation to support Ukraine

US and South Korea pledge to continue cooperation to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109389 views

The United States and South Korea pledge to continue supporting Ukraine amid the DPRK's military ties with Russia. They condemned the transfer of missiles to Russia, citing concerns about global security.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with his South Korean counterpart Chan Ho-jin the strengthening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia and pledged to continue  close cooperation in support of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the White House

Details

For example, on January 9, Jake Sullivan had an introductory phone call with Jang Ho-jin to discuss developments related to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in particular its increased military cooperation with Russia and its provocative actions along the demilitarized zone.

The two officials condemned in the strongest terms the DPRK's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine. They noted that the transfer and use of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions, undermines the global non-proliferation regime, and has significant security implications for Europe, the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region

- the statement said.

Sullivan and Hodgin reportedly pledged to continue close cooperation in support of Ukraine.

"In light of the growing cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, both officials pledged to continue close cooperation in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. They also pledged to maintain close cooperation on common security challenges to strengthen peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," the statement said.

Addendum

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine .  According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2. The day before, he saidthat the Russian army had once again used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on January 6.

On January 5, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat said that the Ukrainian Air Force cannot confirm the information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The enemy attacked with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders": Ruvin gives details of latest missile strikes on Ukraine10.01.24, 09:26 • 130381 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising