Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev stated that the US "very well" received the Russian delegation in Alaska, and that the two countries would continue to build relations despite "resistance." CNN quotes the diplomat's words, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the US-Russia summit in Alaska was "definitely productive," with the parties "discussing many issues and agreeing on many of them."

Some of them need to be agreed upon, and it is certainly very important that President Trump outlined the significant economic potential of cooperation between the US and Russia – said Dmitriev.

As the Russian representative said, the Kremlin will continue to "build relations between the US and Russia," despite considerable resistance to this.

Recall

President Donald Trump stated that he rated the meeting in Alaska with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a 10 out of 10.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump "positive."

