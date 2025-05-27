Nutrition update for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: muffins will be added, chilled fish and meat will be replaced with frozen ones

$41.570.06
# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

Nutrition update for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: muffins will be added, chilled fish and meat will be replaced with frozen ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

The Ministry of Defense will update the product catalog for the Armed Forces, adding new items such as cupcakes and halva, and replacing chilled products with frozen ones to optimize the range.

Nutrition update for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: muffins will be added, chilled fish and meat will be replaced with frozen ones

The Ministry of Defense plans to optimize the range of food, while maintaining its diversity. Updating the catalog according to the request to add new items to the catalog. It is also about reviewing, in order to remove items "that are not actually ordered".

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Defense announced the update of the nomenclature of the food catalog for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The goal of the initiative is to optimize the assortment, while maintaining its diversity, but at the same time preventing the dilution of the total cost of the food set.

The catalog review is based on data obtained during the digitalization of the food consumption accounting process. At the same time, according to the Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Glib Kanievsky, the key priority is defined:

To provide the military with a high-quality, balanced diet, while increasing the efficiency of the use of budget funds

- commented the specialist.

Therefore, it is proposed to remove from the catalog items that are not actually ordered due to difficulties with transportation, storage or consumption.

As explained in the report, the military, if there is an alternative, mostly choose meat and fish items in frozen form, rather than chilled. Therefore, it is planned to replace chilled pork and some fish items - partially with frozen ones.

The same goes for fruits, there are changes such as - raspberries for blueberries.

Berries, including raspberries, require special transportation and storage conditions, so they often arrive of inadequate quality.

- comments Galyna Litosh, director of the nutrition program of the State Operator of the Rear (DOT).

There is a request to add new items to the catalog that are not currently provided for, but are in demand among personnel.

Among them are marshmallows, halva, cake, frozen bighead carp steak, bottled water in containers up to 6 liters, etc.

In general, it is planned to adjust the number of items from 360 to approximately 340.

We have already gone through the stages of updating the catalog, so the current changes are a logical continuation of this work.

- says the director of the DOT nutrition program.

Let us remind you

In January, UNN reported that the State Operator of the Rear of the Ministry of Defense is introducing a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces from 2025.

The State Operator of the Rear promised to improve the quality of food products for military food supply for 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomyCulinary
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
