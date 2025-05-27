Nutrition update for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: muffins will be added, chilled fish and meat will be replaced with frozen ones

The Ministry of Defense plans to optimize the range of food, while maintaining its diversity. Updating the catalog according to the request to add new items to the catalog. It is also about reviewing, in order to remove items "that are not actually ordered".

The Ministry of Defense announced the update of the nomenclature of the food catalog for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The goal of the initiative is to optimize the assortment, while maintaining its diversity, but at the same time preventing the dilution of the total cost of the food set.

The catalog review is based on data obtained during the digitalization of the food consumption accounting process. At the same time, according to the Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Glib Kanievsky, the key priority is defined:

To provide the military with a high-quality, balanced diet, while increasing the efficiency of the use of budget funds - commented the specialist.

Therefore, it is proposed to remove from the catalog items that are not actually ordered due to difficulties with transportation, storage or consumption.

As explained in the report, the military, if there is an alternative, mostly choose meat and fish items in frozen form, rather than chilled. Therefore, it is planned to replace chilled pork and some fish items - partially with frozen ones.

The same goes for fruits, there are changes such as - raspberries for blueberries.

Berries, including raspberries, require special transportation and storage conditions, so they often arrive of inadequate quality. - comments Galyna Litosh, director of the nutrition program of the State Operator of the Rear (DOT).

There is a request to add new items to the catalog that are not currently provided for, but are in demand among personnel.

Among them are marshmallows, halva, cake, frozen bighead carp steak, bottled water in containers up to 6 liters, etc.

In general, it is planned to adjust the number of items from 360 to approximately 340.

We have already gone through the stages of updating the catalog, so the current changes are a logical continuation of this work. - says the director of the DOT nutrition program.

