Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Up to one and a half million Ukrainians may return from abroad this year - Svyrydenko

Up to one and a half million Ukrainians may return from abroad this year - Svyrydenko

According to Economy Minister Svyrydenko, up to 1.5 million Ukrainians could return home in 2024 if security improves.

This year, the Ministry of Economy expects up to 1.5 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine due to Russian aggression to return home. This was announced by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a webinar, according to a correspondent of UNN.

If the security situation in Ukraine improves, we expect Ukrainians to return. The largest number of Ukrainians, up to 1.5 million, may return at the end of 2024. 

- Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukrainians are gradually starting to return home. However, the migration situation is still extremely complex and acute. According to UN estimates, 6.5 million Ukrainians are currently abroad.

The Ministry of Economy predicts that up to 1.5 million refugees will return home in 2024. There are two reasons for this assumption. First of all, it is a likely improvement in the security situation. The second factor is more psychological and financial. It is the fatigue of Ukrainians who are forced to live abroad.

Still, living abroad is a big financial burden. And not all of the 6.5 million people who left intended to live abroad. For many of them, it was a forced decision and they have a strong intention to return. 

- explained Yulia Svyrydenko 

She also added that the main task of the government is to provide the necessary conditions for the return of Ukrainians to Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

During her speech, Svyrydenko said that GDP growth is projected at 4.6% this year. According to the Ministry of Economy, investments in 2024 will grow by 29.% compared to 2023. A gradual recovery of domestic production is also expected, as well as an increase in private consumption and investment demand.

As for inflation, the Ministry of Economy expects it not to exceed last year's figures.

At the same time, the labor market will remain difficult. According to Svyrydenko, the unemployment rate is projected to be quite high, at 18.7%.

Exports of goods and services from Ukraine are expected to grow by 9% in 2024, by 19.4% in 2025, and by 20.6% in 2026. 

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

