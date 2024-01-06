The Ministry of Economy has drafted a new Labor Code

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine plans to discuss a draft of a new Labor Code. It will replace the Labor Code of 1971, which is already outdated and hinders economic development. This was stated by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the full-scale war revealed all the shortcomings, archaic and often harmful Soviet norms of the outdated Labor Code.

The new labor law plans to legalize various forms of employment: remote work, home-based work, and unstructured working hours.

According to the plan, the Ministry of Economy wants to modernize the collection of information about employees. According to her, paper labor records will no longer be needed. She explained that the main goal is to create conditions for smooth work.

In addition, in 2024, the Ministry of Economy plans to reform approaches to public procurement. The ministry wants to minimize state orders in higher education institutions, while providing Ukrainians with the opportunity to receive a grant and a desired profession.

The grant will partially cover tuition costs. The student will choose the institution and educational program of their choice. The goal of the system is to maximize freedom of choice. A person will enter an educational institution where he or she wants to, not where there are state-funded places said Ms. Minister.

Modernization of the State Employment Service is another important step to renew the labor market in Ukraine. The plan is to make a gradual transition to a model of human capital development and support for socially vulnerable groups.

According to the Ministry of Economy's plans, the reform of the State Employment Service will include the digitalization of 90% of processes, a network of partnerships with training and recruitment companies, and NGOs involved in social projects.

In addition, next year, the amount of state support for people and businesses will increase significantly: 100,000 Ukrainians will be able to receive training and retraining.

The Ministry of Economy announces that employers will be able to receive compensation for creating at least 10,000 inclusive jobs, and 15,000 grants are planned to be issued under the eRobota program.

The Minister of Economy noted that the labor market in Ukraine needs engineers and technical specialists in the defense industry, military, STEM education graduates, doctors, psychologists, teachers, energy specialists, builders, architects, and designers.