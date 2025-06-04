$41.620.09
The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention
05:30 AM • 4196 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 19729 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 39751 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 33349 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209505 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 160698 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 261073 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129849 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232514 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141786 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Up to a third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff showed a map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

178 combat clashes were recorded yesterday, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy also became active in the Novopavlivka and Kursk directions.

Up to a third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff showed a map of hostilities

Almost a third of the 178 battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on June 4, showing a map of hostilities for June 3, writes UNN.

In total, 178 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used four missiles and 101 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,111 shellings, 90 of which were from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 3,669 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, eight artillery pieces, nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as one enemy ammunition depot," the statement said.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zahryzovo, Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance near Kolodyaziv, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Glushchenkove, Olhivka, Serednie, Vovchyi Yar, Chervoneshchyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked in the direction of the settlement of Hryhorivka. In total, three combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zvirove, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka and towards Myrolyubivka and Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assaults in the areas of Fedorivka, Kostyantynopol, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, Zaporizhzhia and towards Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole direction over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove and Shcherbaky, the invaders carried out five futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once over the past day.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"There were 26 combat clashes in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 231 artillery shellings, one of them from a rocket salvo fire system, and carried out seventeen air strikes, dropping twenty-three guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Russia lost 1020 soldiers and more than 220 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff04.06.25, 08:00 • 1366 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
