Up to a third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff showed a map of hostilities

Almost a third of the 178 battles on the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on June 4, showing a map of hostilities for June 3, writes UNN.

In total, 178 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used four missiles and 101 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,111 shellings, 90 of which were from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 3,669 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, eight artillery pieces, nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as one enemy ammunition depot," the statement said.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Zahryzovo, Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance near Kolodyaziv, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Glushchenkove, Olhivka, Serednie, Vovchyi Yar, Chervoneshchyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked in the direction of the settlement of Hryhorivka. In total, three combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zvirove, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka and towards Myrolyubivka and Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assaults in the areas of Fedorivka, Kostyantynopol, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, Zaporizhzhia and towards Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole direction over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove and Shcherbaky, the invaders carried out five futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once over the past day.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"There were 26 combat clashes in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 231 artillery shellings, one of them from a rocket salvo fire system, and carried out seventeen air strikes, dropping twenty-three guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

