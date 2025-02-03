Up to 5000 meals: a mobile kitchen for the frontline areas has been set up with the support of philanthropists

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Up to 5000 meals: a mobile kitchen for the frontline areas has been set up with the support of philanthropists

Up to 5000 meals: a mobile kitchen for the frontline areas has been set up with the support of philanthropists

Kyiv  •  UNN

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has presented a mobile kitchen on wheels with professional equipment. The food truck is equipped with everything needed to cook a large amount of food and has a separate room for cooks.

A Food Without Borders food truck has appeared in Ukraine - a truck with a specially equipped mobile kitchen that has the capacity to cook up to 5,000 meals a day, UNN reports, citing the MHP-Gromada charity foundation.

The truck is equipped with modern kitchen equipment that allows you to bake bread, cook hot dishes, roast meat and fry hundreds of pies. Inside, there are professional ovens, a steam convector, a dough mixer, stoves, a huge frying pan, and other necessary equipment. In addition, the food truck has a mini-room with two beds and a small bathroom for cooks, which allows them to work even in difficult conditions.

"Food security is about care and responsibility. Over the three years of war, the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation and our strategic partner, the international company MHP, have donated more than 13,000 thousand tons of chicken, knowing that food is more than just nutrition. It is a sense of home, support, and hope," Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, comments .

The project was initiated by the team of the Iskra Dobra charitable foundation. Chernihiv volunteers have been feeding people warm meals in the occupied city since the beginning of the full-scale war. After the de-occupation of Chernihiv, they expanded their activities to other frontline areas.

"We have been dreaming of a food truck since 2022 and are extremely grateful to our partners for their support. That is why we are already going to the regions where there is the greatest need for hot meals. After all, the mission of the mobile kitchen is to provide people with quality food where it is really needed," adds Ihor Kukobko, Chairman of the Board of Iskra Dobra Charity Foundation.

The project was implemented at the initiative of the Iskra Charitable Foundation with the support of the MHP-Community Foundation, Monobank, 1+1 TV Studio, Yevhen Povovarov Foundation, Medical Aid Committee in Zakarpattia - CAMZ, Quality of Life NGO, Ukrainian Federation of Food Banks, and ISAIA Ukraine.

Background: "MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.  

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

