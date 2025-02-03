Up to 5000 meals: a mobile kitchen for the frontline areas has been set up with the support of philanthropists

A Food Without Borders food truck has appeared in Ukraine - a truck with a specially equipped mobile kitchen that has the capacity to cook up to 5,000 meals a day, UNN reports, citing the MHP-Gromada charity foundation.

The truck is equipped with modern kitchen equipment that allows you to bake bread, cook hot dishes, roast meat and fry hundreds of pies. Inside, there are professional ovens, a steam convector, a dough mixer, stoves, a huge frying pan, and other necessary equipment. In addition, the food truck has a mini-room with two beds and a small bathroom for cooks, which allows them to work even in difficult conditions.

"Food security is about care and responsibility. Over the three years of war, the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation and our strategic partner, the international company MHP, have donated more than 13,000 thousand tons of chicken, knowing that food is more than just nutrition. It is a sense of home, support, and hope," Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, comments .

The project was initiated by the team of the Iskra Dobra charitable foundation. Chernihiv volunteers have been feeding people warm meals in the occupied city since the beginning of the full-scale war. After the de-occupation of Chernihiv, they expanded their activities to other frontline areas.

"We have been dreaming of a food truck since 2022 and are extremely grateful to our partners for their support. That is why we are already going to the regions where there is the greatest need for hot meals. After all, the mission of the mobile kitchen is to provide people with quality food where it is really needed," adds Ihor Kukobko, Chairman of the Board of Iskra Dobra Charity Foundation.

The project was implemented at the initiative of the Iskra Charitable Foundation with the support of the MHP-Community Foundation, Monobank, 1+1 TV Studio, Yevhen Povovarov Foundation, Medical Aid Committee in Zakarpattia - CAMZ, Quality of Life NGO, Ukrainian Federation of Food Banks, and ISAIA Ukraine.

Background: "MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.