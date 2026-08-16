Up to +32°: Mostly clear weather with no precipitation expected in Ukraine on August 16 — Hydrometeorological Center

On Sunday, August 16, mostly clear skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected.

Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. Daytime temperatures 27–32° - the statement says.

Mostly clear weather with no precipitation will persist in Kyiv and the region on August 16. Temperature +26°...+28°.

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