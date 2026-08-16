Up to +32°: Mostly clear weather with no precipitation expected in Ukraine on August 16 — Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, August 16, mostly clear skies are expected across most of Ukraine, with generally no precipitation. The daytime temperature will be 27–32°, with winds from varying directions at 3–8 m/s.
On Sunday, August 16, mostly clear skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected.
Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. Daytime temperatures 27–32°
Mostly clear weather with no precipitation will persist in Kyiv and the region on August 16. Temperature +26°...+28°.
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