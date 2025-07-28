Until Trump dies? The creator of "The Simpsons" revealed how long the animated series will last

Matthew Groening, the author of the cult series "The Simpsons", stated that the show will not end until US President Donald Trump dies, writes UNN with reference to NME.

Details

The animated series has been running since 1989 and has already become the longest-running animated show and sitcom in television history. However, at the San Diego Comic-Con festival, its creator Matt Groening stated that the project is not yet planned to end and made an ironic prediction.

I honestly thought we'd finish it all at 36. No, there's no end in sight. We'll keep going. We'll keep going until someone dies. When, you know, who dies, "The Simpsons" predict there will be dancing in the streets. Only President J.D. Vance will ban dancing - joked Groening.

The publication interpreted this quote and titled its publication "Simpsons creator says series won't end until Donald Trump dies."

Addition

The Simpsons predicted that Trump would become US president in a 2000 episode, and later predicted his re-election in a 2015 episode.

Earlier, UNN wrote that "The Simpsons" series has been extended to its 40th season in 2029, but the number of episodes will be reduced to 17 per season. This will allow the show to remain on air for four more seasons.