07:17 PM • 3362 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 12170 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 23021 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 14870 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 13476 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 20198 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13934 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16046 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14204 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14244 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Unknown drones attack Smolensk: explosions heard near Lukoil plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On the night of September 12, explosions were heard in Smolensk, local residents heard from five to eight. The authorities announced the operation of air defense and a possible drone attack, the Lukoil plant was hit.

Unknown drones attack Smolensk: explosions heard near Lukoil plant

On the night of September 12, several explosions occurred in the Smolensk region. Local residents report hearing five to eight explosions in the southern part of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A danger regime has been declared in the Smolensk region due to an alleged drone attack. The authorities state that Russian air defense systems are operating.

Dear Smolensk residents, we strongly ask you to remain calm, move away from windows, and do not film the actions of air defense forces. Emergency and operational services have been put on alert. If necessary, seek help by calling 112

- notes Governor Vasily Anokhin.

All emergency services are involved in the work. Previously, the Lukoil plant was under attack. The Russian authorities have not yet provided details.

Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details01.09.25, 03:32 • 15371 view

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineNews from social networks