Unknown drones attack Smolensk: explosions heard near Lukoil plant

On the night of September 12, several explosions occurred in the Smolensk region. Local residents report hearing five to eight explosions in the southern part of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A danger regime has been declared in the Smolensk region due to an alleged drone attack. The authorities state that Russian air defense systems are operating.

Dear Smolensk residents, we strongly ask you to remain calm, move away from windows, and do not film the actions of air defense forces. Emergency and operational services have been put on alert. If necessary, seek help by calling 112 - notes Governor Vasily Anokhin.

All emergency services are involved in the work. Previously, the Lukoil plant was under attack. The Russian authorities have not yet provided details.

