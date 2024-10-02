University teacher working for the Russian FSB exposed in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a teacher at a local university who turned out to be an informant for the Russian Federal Security Service. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Investigators found out that the Russian special service remotely recruited the woman to cooperate this summer. She was engaged in reconnaissance of the location of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv region.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendant walked around Kharkiv and its surrounding areas, where she tried to identify the location of fortifications and strongholds of the Defense Forces. She paid special attention to the places of the largest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces.

The informant also monitored the routes of military convoys moving towards the front line.

Looking for quick money: 4 arsonists of military vehicles detained in Kyiv

The defendant sent the information to her Russian curator in an anonymous chat room. In the “report”, the woman marked the coordinates of military facilities on Google maps and added a text description to them.

The SBU officers exposed the Russian informant in advance, documented her crimes and detained her in her apartment. During the search, they seized her cell phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) - the SBU summarized.

The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU exposed a married couplewho passed on Ukrainian air defense locations to the Russians and committed arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia. The husband faces life imprisonment, the wife - up to 8 years in prison.