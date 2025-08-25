Universities will get robotics laboratories - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 3456 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
08:15 AM • 40054 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 67258 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 70934 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 38143 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 47958 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 57026 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 47091 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 40412 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 80116 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 29617 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 31172 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 12640 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhotoAugust 25, 06:33 AM • 35132 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities10:57 AM • 6088 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 67224 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 70895 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 80084 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 112818 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 78433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
United Kingdom
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 27084 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 64727 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 48614 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 48096 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 50004 views
Actual
United States dollar
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Chevrolet Aveo
Euro

Universities will get robotics laboratories - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Robotics Association are launching the RoboLab project, creating robotics laboratories in higher education institutions. A pilot laboratory will appear in one of Kyiv's universities, with selection lasting until September 14.

Universities will get robotics laboratories - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Robotics laboratories will appear in Ukrainian higher education institutions, reported the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Association of Robotics and Automated Systems, are launching the RoboLab project.

"Robotics laboratories will be opened on the basis of Ukrainian higher education institutions, where students and teachers will be able to test ideas and create robotic technologies," the government noted.

The pilot laboratory will be launched at one of Kyiv's universities. Today, applications are open for universities that want to become a pilot site for the project's launch.

"Finally, we are launching the ambitious RoboLab project, which will influence the development of robotics in Ukraine. Technologies must be born during studies. Students and everyone interested in the development of innovations will have a testing ground for their ideas and products," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The selection of the pilot higher education institution will last until September 14. The next step is to scale the network of robotics laboratories across the country.

The institution will be chosen by a professional jury, which will include representatives of government bodies, donor organizations, relevant associations, and other stakeholders.

A laboratory with up to 30 workstations will be created on the basis of the selected higher education institution. It is expected that the construction of such a laboratory will take about three months. It will have specialized equipment and mechatronics kits, software for 3D modeling and design, robotic platforms, as well as a number of AI tools.

What can be done

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in RoboLab, teachers and students will be able to:

  • work with real equipment and robotic platforms;
    • use AI and software for 3D modeling and design;
      • test ideas and launch first prototypes;
        • build cooperation with business and the scientific community.

          Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities09.07.25, 17:59 • 154311 views

          Julia Shramko

          TechnologiesEducation