Universities will get robotics laboratories - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Robotics laboratories will appear in Ukrainian higher education institutions, reported the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Association of Robotics and Automated Systems, are launching the RoboLab project.

"Robotics laboratories will be opened on the basis of Ukrainian higher education institutions, where students and teachers will be able to test ideas and create robotic technologies," the government noted.

The pilot laboratory will be launched at one of Kyiv's universities. Today, applications are open for universities that want to become a pilot site for the project's launch.

"Finally, we are launching the ambitious RoboLab project, which will influence the development of robotics in Ukraine. Technologies must be born during studies. Students and everyone interested in the development of innovations will have a testing ground for their ideas and products," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The selection of the pilot higher education institution will last until September 14. The next step is to scale the network of robotics laboratories across the country.

The institution will be chosen by a professional jury, which will include representatives of government bodies, donor organizations, relevant associations, and other stakeholders.

A laboratory with up to 30 workstations will be created on the basis of the selected higher education institution. It is expected that the construction of such a laboratory will take about three months. It will have specialized equipment and mechatronics kits, software for 3D modeling and design, robotic platforms, as well as a number of AI tools.

What can be done

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in RoboLab, teachers and students will be able to:

work with real equipment and robotic platforms;

use AI and software for 3D modeling and design;

test ideas and launch first prototypes;

build cooperation with business and the scientific community.

