Unified Entrance Exam – What will it be like in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
To enter a master's program and a Doctor of Philosophy program, it is necessary to pass the Unified Entrance Exam. It will include the General Academic Competence Test (33 points) and a foreign language test (30 points), examples of which are available on the UCEQA website.
This year, as usual, in order to obtain a master's degree in any specialty, it is necessary to pass a single entrance exam (ESI). This applies to all forms of study – full-time and part-time, budget and contract, UNN reports with reference to the website Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.
In addition, this exam will be taken by those wishing to study for a PhD / Doctor of Arts degree. It is noted that the ESI will contain a general educational competence test (GECT), as well as a foreign language test (English, German, French or Spanish, at the applicant's choice).
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment has approved the general characteristics of the ESI tests. The number of tasks in each test, the forms of test tasks, the time allotted for their completion, and the schemes for calculating scores have been determined.
The "GECT" block will contain two components: verbal-communicative and logical-analytical. It will include 27 tasks:
• 4 – to fill in gaps in microtexts (subtasks 1–10) (it will be necessary to supplement sentences in microtexts with phrases / words, choosing them from the given options);
• 23 – with a choice of one correct answer.
It is also known that 75 minutes are allotted for completing the test.
The GECT task will be evaluated according to the score calculation scheme. It is implied that one test score will be awarded for each correct answer to a task with a choice of one correct answer and one test score for each correctly filled gap in microtexts.
Thus, for completing all GECT tasks, you can get from 0 to 33 test points: 10 points for completing tasks 1–4 (subtasks 1–10) and 23 points for completing tasks 5–27.
The "Foreign Language" block (test in English, German, French or Spanish, at the applicant's choice) will consist of two parts: reading and language use. It will contain 30 tasks:
• 6 – for establishing correspondence (it is necessary to select statements / situations for announcements / texts, questions for answers or answers for questions);
• 5 – with a choice of one correct answer;
• 19 – to fill in gaps in the text (it is necessary to supplement sentences in the text with phrases / words from the given options).
45 minutes are allotted for completing the test tasks.
According to the score calculation scheme, one test score will be awarded for each correct answer to a task with a choice of one correct answer, one test score for each correctly determined "logical pair" in tasks for establishing correspondence, and one test score for each correctly filled gap in the text.
Therefore, for completing the tasks of the "Foreign Language" block, you can get from 0 to 30 points.
It is also noted that applicants can find examples of ESI exam papers from previous years on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.
It is also possible to practice completing tasks of demonstration versions of 2023.
Addition
Recommendations for preparing for the test in the history of Ukraine within the NMT-2025 have been published. The test will contain 30 tasks, for which 60 minutes will be allotted. It will cover the entire course of history from ancient times.
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment has provided advice on how applicants can prepare for taking the national multi-subject test in 2025 for the entire course of the history of Ukraine.