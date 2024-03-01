Under the eRobota program, it will be possible to receive UAH 330 thousand for planting one hectare of grapes - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision for the development of the agricultural sector, which concerns non-refundable grants for planting orchards and vineyards under the eRobot program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

From now on, the eRobota program will allow you to receive UAH 330 thousand for planting one hectare of grapes. Today, the program has been amended in terms of non-refundable grants for planting orchards and vineyards - Shmyhal said.

It meant that the government was increasing the amount of compensation by UAH 105 thousand per hectare. The maximum grant amount is UAH 10 million. This money does not need to be returned if all the requirements are met, the main one being to create jobs.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved and is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to expand its functionality.