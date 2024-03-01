Under the eRobota program, it will be possible to receive UAH 330 thousand for planting one hectare of grapes - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25811 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 92406 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61448 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 254210 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219780 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186656 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227913 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250885 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156818 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371987 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33205 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 92407 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 254211 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202201 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219781 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17262 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25656 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25809 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58521 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65864 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Under the eRobota program, it will be possible to receive UAH 330 thousand for planting one hectare of grapes - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25274 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the provision of non-refundable grants of up to UAH 330,000 per hectare for planting orchards and vineyards under the eRobot program aimed at developing the agricultural sector.

Under the eRobota program, it will be possible to receive UAH 330 thousand for planting one hectare of grapes - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision for the development of the agricultural sector, which concerns non-refundable grants for planting orchards and vineyards under the eRobot program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

From now on, the eRobota program will allow you to receive UAH 330 thousand for planting one hectare of grapes. Today, the program has been amended in terms of non-refundable grants for planting orchards and vineyards

- Shmyhal said.

It meant that the government was increasing the amount of compensation by UAH 105 thousand per hectare. The maximum grant amount is UAH 10 million. This money does not need to be returned if all the requirements are met, the main one being to create jobs.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved and is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the State Agrarian Register to expand its functionality.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
