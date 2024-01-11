UN to ask donors for more than $3 billion to support Ukraine

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 12622 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 15648 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 21629 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109193 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116586 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147768 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142652 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179119 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287863 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 53875 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 58462 views

March 2, 08:53 AM • 58462 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 68612 views

March 2, 09:32 AM • 68612 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 96172 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 96172 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 57721 views

March 2, 11:50 AM • 57721 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 12622 views

06:15 PM • 12622 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109193 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287863 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254690 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239695 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 96172 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 96172 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147768 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108635 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108635 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108499 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108499 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124485 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124485 views
UN to ask donors for more than $3 billion to support Ukraine

UN to ask donors for more than $3 billion to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40934 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40934 views

The UN is seeking $3.1 billion to help Ukraine amid the ongoing war and growing humanitarian needs. These funds should help 8.5 million people in 2024.

United Nations agencies will ask for $3.1 billion next week to fund assistance to Ukraine this year. This was announced by a senior humanitarian official at the UN Security Council, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the war in Ukraine does not stop, which leads to a high level of humanitarian needs, financial support should be constant.

In 2024, we call on all donors to step up again and help the people of Ukraine. 

said UN official Edem Vosornu.

She added that the UN response plan for 2024, which will be presented in Geneva, aims to raise $3.1 billion to help 8.5 million people in Ukraine.

The UN has said that more than 14.6 million people, or 40% of Ukraine's population, will need humanitarian assistance this year due to Russia's full-scale invasion. The conflict has also forced some 6.3 million people to flee the border.

Four million people, including nearly a million children, remain displaced in the country, according to the UN.

40 percent of Ukraine's population will need humanitarian aid this year - UN10.01.24, 10:08 • 24445 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

