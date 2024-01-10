40 percent of Ukraine's population will need humanitarian aid this year - UN

After Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians have endured nearly two years of unrelenting fighting. More than 14.6 million people - 40 percent of Ukraine's population - will need humanitarian assistance this year. This was reported by the UN, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that civilians are being killed and injured every day in Ukraine, and their homes and critical infrastructure are being destroyed.

The UN emphasized that the first week of January brought a wave of attacks to Ukraine, which began on December 29 and continues to this day.

Families across Ukraine celebrated the New Year to the sound of air raid sirens, in underground shelters and subway stations, or in the basements of their homes.

Addendum

Next Monday, Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will present UN-coordinated plans to save lives and address the suffering caused by the emergency.

A panel discussion will be held to present both plans with Martin Griffiths, Filippo Grandi, Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk and representatives of civil society organizations from Ukraine and Poland.

