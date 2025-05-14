UN Secretary-General: Violation of international law regarding Ukraine will lead to chaos in the world

$41.500.04
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 310 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14209 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13334 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13763 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42562 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44751 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68121 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60922 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66567 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152381 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

UN Secretary-General: Violation of international law regarding Ukraine will lead to chaos in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2014 views

The UN Secretary-General stated that the rejection of international law regarding Ukraine will have global consequences. Pistorius added that there are no signs of Putin's readiness for a ceasefire.

UN Secretary-General: Violation of international law regarding Ukraine will lead to chaos in the world

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that failure to uphold international law on Ukraine could have global consequences. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, according to Guterres, the failure to achieve a just peace that includes the territorial integrity of Ukraine will undermine international law and cause chaos around the world.

At such a moment, it is extremely important that international law prevails

- he said at a conference in Berlin dedicated to UN peacekeeping operations.

Otherwise, we are paving the way for chaos around the world

- he added.

According to Reuters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that there is no sign that Putin is seriously considering a ceasefire.

Recall

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU welcomes efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$103,923.70
S&P 500
$5,892.33
Tesla
$340.80
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,195.15
Ethereum
$2,604.33