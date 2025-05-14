UN Secretary-General: Violation of international law regarding Ukraine will lead to chaos in the world

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that failure to uphold international law on Ukraine could have global consequences. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, according to Guterres, the failure to achieve a just peace that includes the territorial integrity of Ukraine will undermine international law and cause chaos around the world.

At such a moment, it is extremely important that international law prevails - he said at a conference in Berlin dedicated to UN peacekeeping operations.

Otherwise, we are paving the way for chaos around the world - he added.

According to Reuters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that there is no sign that Putin is seriously considering a ceasefire.

Recall

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU welcomes efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.