UN Secretary-General: Violation of international law regarding Ukraine will lead to chaos in the world
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Secretary-General stated that the rejection of international law regarding Ukraine will have global consequences. Pistorius added that there are no signs of Putin's readiness for a ceasefire.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that failure to uphold international law on Ukraine could have global consequences. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, according to Guterres, the failure to achieve a just peace that includes the territorial integrity of Ukraine will undermine international law and cause chaos around the world.
At such a moment, it is extremely important that international law prevails
Otherwise, we are paving the way for chaos around the world
According to Reuters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that there is no sign that Putin is seriously considering a ceasefire.
Recall
Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU welcomes efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.