UN predicts reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but pace is insufficient

The UN Climate Change Organization expects global greenhouse gas emissions to decrease for the first time, but not quickly enough. This is reported by UNN with reference to euractiv.com.

Details

Global emissions in 2035 should decrease by 10% compared to 2019, said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in a statement. However, he warned that the pace of reduction is "far from sufficient" to meet the planet's climate limits.

To avoid the worst consequences of climate change, global warming should not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, the publication states.

According to the UN, this will only be possible if 2019 emissions are reduced by 60% by 2035. To keep global warming below the upper limit of 2°C set by the Paris Agreement, emissions must be reduced by at least 35% over the next ten years.

