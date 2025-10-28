UN predicts reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but pace is insufficient

$42.070.07
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:30 AM • 2454 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 3532 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
09:16 AM • 4724 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
08:00 AM • 9030 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 18522 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 17882 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
06:38 AM • 12452 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47332 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
October 27, 02:25 PM • 69584 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the regionOctober 28, 12:03 AM • 12112 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 10315 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 17103 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8600 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 238 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18525 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 17883 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 58945 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 60437 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv Oblast
Tokyo
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8928 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18525 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 31662 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 65619 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 78987 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Pistol

UN predicts reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but pace is insufficient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

The UN climate change organization expects the first reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but the pace is insufficient to meet climate limits. To avoid the worst consequences of climate change, 2019 emissions must be reduced by 60% by 2035.

UN predicts reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions, but pace is insufficient

The UN Climate Change Organization expects global greenhouse gas emissions to decrease for the first time, but not quickly enough. This is reported by UNN with reference to euractiv.com.

Details

Global emissions in 2035 should decrease by 10% compared to 2019, said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in a statement. However, he warned that the pace of reduction is "far from sufficient" to meet the planet's climate limits.

To avoid the worst consequences of climate change, global warming should not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, the publication states.

According to the UN, this will only be possible if 2019 emissions are reduced by 60% by 2035. To keep global warming below the upper limit of 2°C set by the Paris Agreement, emissions must be reduced by at least 35% over the next ten years.

Climate change tipping points are approaching, threatening coral reefs - scientists13.10.25, 08:41 • 3310 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

United Nations