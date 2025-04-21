$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 680 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 18915 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 18869 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17639 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 21721 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 20768 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 18364 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 54008 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 36984 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52263 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Ultra-light dark matter could have contributed to the formation of giant black holes in the early Universe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3402 views

The Webb Telescope discovered giant black holes with masses of billions of Suns in the early Universe. Canadian scientists suggest that their formation before the first stars was facilitated by dark matter.

Ultra-light dark matter could have contributed to the formation of giant black holes in the early Universe

Dark matter could have contributed to the formation of giant black holes in the early Universe, Canadian scientists suggested based on the results of a new study. This assumption helps explain how giant black holes formed even before the first stars appeared, reports UNN with reference to Space.com.

Details

Expanding the spectrum of deep space observations with the Webb Space Telescope helps to detect giant black holes that appeared in the relatively young Universe. Just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, the cosmos was home to black holes billions of times more massive than the Sun.

The only known way to create black holes is the death of massive stars, but this process yields black holes with a few dozen solar masses, i.e., small ones. The problem with the early appearance of giant black holes is that at that point there was not enough time for the first stars to appear and die, and then for these small black holes to consume enough material to reach supermassive status.

In a new paper uploaded to the arXiv preprint database in March, scientist Hao Jiao from McGill University (Quebec) and his colleagues propose an unconventional view to answer these questions: dark matter.

Incredible sight: the Hubble Space Telescope took pictures of a spiral galaxy31.03.25, 16:38 • 125131 view

So, according to scientists' assumption, perhaps there was some other way to create large black holes in the early Universe, which gave impetus to this process. The simplest way to do this is to take large clouds of hydrogen and helium and make them collapse, leading to the formation of a black hole.

Addition

But clouds of gas during collapse tend to form molecular hydrogen, which cools the gas very efficiently. Instead of leading to collapse into a hole, this causes the cloud to fragment into many smaller pieces, forming clusters of nascent stars and preventing direct collapse into a black hole. One way to avoid the formation of molecular hydrogen is to irradiate it with high-energy ultraviolet light, which was lacking in the early Universe because stars had not yet formed.

Some dark matter models predict that it is extremely light, even billions of times lighter than a neutrino, the lightest known particle. If dark matter is superlight, then on galactic scales it acts more like a quantum ocean than a hive of discrete particles.

As a reminder

ESA recorded the awakening of a black hole in the galaxy SDSS1335+0728 at a distance of 300 million light-years. It suddenly began emitting powerful X-rays.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Technologies
European Space Agency
