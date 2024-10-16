Ukrzaliznytsia resumes auctions for lease of space at railway stations: what is on offer
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia announces the resumption of online auctions for the lease of space at railway stations. The first auctions in the Prozorro.Sale system will include space at Kyiv Central Station for a bookstore and a bank branch.
After more than a year's hiatus, the first online auctions for the lease of space at the country's railway stations are starting, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.
"Our goal is to have food courts, coffee shops, bookstores, pharmacies, financial zones, flower shops, and much more at the country's train stations," the statement said.
According to UZ, the first auctions will be announced in the Prozorro.Sale system in the coming weeks. The proposals include space at Kyiv Central Station for a bookstore (102 square meters) and a bank branch (35 square meters). Also among the next planned leases are areas for the placement of equipment for mobile operators.
The presentation of the space for the bookstore will take place on October 18, 2024 at 11:00.
The presentation of the premises for the bank mini-branch will take place on October 21, 2024 at 11:00.
