More trains to be launched to the autumn Carpathians: what is known

From October 17, Ukrzaliznytsia will operate direct regional train services to and from Vorokhta. This was reported by the carrier's press service, writes UNN.

If you dreamed of seeing the most beautiful mountains - autumn is the time! A great opportunity to use direct regional train services to Vorokhta, which will run from October 17 to 19 - the message says.

Train schedule:

October 7 and 19: No. 807/808 Lviv – Vorokhta, departure at 08:02, arrival at 13:02;

October 17 and 18: No. 808/807 Vorokhta – Lviv, departure at 14:37, arrival at 19:56;

October 18: No. 810 Lviv – Ivano-Frankivsk, departure at 07:28, arrival at 10:03. No. 812/811 Ivano-Frankivsk – Vorokhta, departure at 11:18, arrival at 13:02;

October 19: No. 852/851 Vorokhta – Kolomyia, departure at 14:37, arrival at 17:14.

Traditionally, the services will be provided by a modern DPKr-3 type train. This train will also run on service No. 819/820 Kolomyia - Lviv on October 16. It departs at 16:07 and arrives at the final destination at 19:56 - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tickets are already on sale: on the UZ website, in the UZ application, and at station ticket offices.

