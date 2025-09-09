Ukrposhta: pension payment procedure to change in the frontline zone

Military-civilian administrations and the national postal operator have agreed on changes in the process of pension payments. The director of "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi, after the strike on Yarova, commented on the need for changes in the specified pension payment process, UNN reports.

Details

We agreed with the MCA to change the procedure for paying pensions in the frontline zone (I will not comment on the details publicly) to find a balance between security and providing people with basic services. - Smilianskyi reported.

The director of "Ukrposhta" also reacted to the tragic events:

Today is a difficult day for us. For the first time, the killer country brutally dropped a KAB on people who were receiving pensions in Donetsk region, killing more than 20 people and injuring others. My condolences to the families of the victims.

The official emphasized that since the beginning of the war, "Ukrposhta" has constantly changed security procedures.

As seen in the video, the car was parked under trees to reduce the risk of being noticed - Smilianskyi explained.

"But, apparently, someone gave away the coordinates," he added.



Recall

Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. More than 20 people died while receiving pension payments.

