Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27630 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 41399 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37863 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
06:31 AM • 24501 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22814 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24726 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37240 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50854 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28720 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49878 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukrposhta: pension payment procedure to change in the frontline zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Ukrposhta and military-civilian administrations have agreed to change the pension payment procedure in the frontline zone after the tragic strike on Yarova. This decision aims to find a balance between security and providing basic services to the population.

Ukrposhta: pension payment procedure to change in the frontline zone

Military-civilian administrations and the national postal operator have agreed on changes in the process of pension payments. The director of "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi, after the strike on Yarova, commented on the need for changes in the specified pension payment process, UNN reports.

Details

We agreed with the MCA to change the procedure for paying pensions in the frontline zone (I will not comment on the details publicly) to find a balance between security and providing people with basic services.

- Smilianskyi reported.

The director of "Ukrposhta" also reacted to the tragic events:

Today is a difficult day for us. For the first time, the killer country brutally dropped a KAB on people who were receiving pensions in Donetsk region, killing more than 20 people and injuring others. My condolences to the families of the victims.

The official emphasized that since the beginning of the war, "Ukrposhta" has constantly changed security procedures.

As seen in the video, the car was parked under trees to reduce the risk of being noticed

- Smilianskyi explained.

"But, apparently, someone gave away the coordinates," he added.

Recall

Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. More than 20 people died while receiving pension payments.

Kremlin blackmails residents of TOT: Russian passports or deportation24.08.25, 14:13 • 4338 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyFinance
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrposhta