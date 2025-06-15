Ukrposhta has issued a stamp for World Blood Donor Day

"Ukrposhta" presented a new stamp "Chance for Life" on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day. It is dedicated to all donors, doctors and volunteers. The company announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

The "Chance for Life" postage stamp depicts two people holding a heart and filling every part of it with blood.

In this way, they wanted to thank every donor, doctor and volunteer, especially during the full-scale invasion.

A drop of your blood for someone is hope for the future - the message says.

It is noted that the new issue was initiated by the DonorUA platform to mark the tenth anniversary of its creation. The goal is to emphasize the significant shortage of donor blood in Ukraine and to encourage donation.

Not situational - systemic, because one donation is three lives saved, and each of you is very important - emphasized in "Ukrposhta".

The sketch of the stamp was created in the style of naїveart by Ukrainian artist Liza Markina. It depicts a couple holding a heart and filling it with their blood to give a chance for life to others.

The special cancellation ceremony took place in the Gulliver shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv during a donation on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

The circulation of the stamp is 150 thousand. You can buy it in the official Ukrposhta online store, as well as in branches and philatelic stores.

On Saturday, June 14, many countries around the world held various events to mark World Blood Donor Day.

