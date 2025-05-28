$41.680.11
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Blood shortage: Shalimov Center seeks donors

Kyiv

 • 654 views

The Shalimov Surgery Center is experiencing an acute shortage of donor blood, especially type II+. One donor can save up to three lives, so everyone is invited to participate.

Blood shortage: Shalimov Center seeks donors

The National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov is currently in acute need of donor blood. All groups are needed, but there is a particular shortage of II+. This is reported by UNN with reference to NSCS named after O.O. Shalimov.

Details

One donor can save up to three lives, because one donation provides red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

Donor reception - on weekdays from 8:45 to 12:00

Address: 30 Akademika Shalimova str., State Institution "National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov", new building, Department of Transfusiology and Extracorporeal Methods of Hemocorrection.

Tel.: 095-867-09-86

Must have an identity document.

Donor's guide

Requirements for donors:

  • age: from 18 to 60 years;
    • weight: at least 50 kg;
      • good health, absence of chronic diseases in the acute stage;
        • absence of infectious diseases (hepatitis, HIV, syphilis, etc.).

          Preparation (1–3 days):

          • get a good night's sleep before the day of donation.

            Do not use:

            • alcohol - at least 48 hours;
              • medication - at least 72 hours;
                • fatty, fried, smoked food - per day;
                  • drink plenty of water or tea (but not milk, not juices);
                    • light dinner the day before, light breakfast on the day of donation (sweet tea, cookies, porridge).

                      On the day of donation:

                      • bring an identity document with you;
                        • do not come on an empty stomach!;
                          • inform your doctor about previous illnesses and medications;
                            •  before donation — medical examination (pressure, pulse, hemoglobin level).

                              After blood donation:

                              • rest for 10–15 minutes;
                                • do not smoke for at least 2 hours;
                                  • avoid physical exertion during the day;
                                    • drink more fluids, eat nutritious food.

                                      Donate blood again:

                                      • men - no more than 5 times a year;
                                        • women - no more than 4 times a year.

                                          Let us remind you

                                          In Ukraine, in 3 months, 134 organ transplants were performed in 15 centers. The most in the Shalimov Center - 28, in Lviv - 34. There are currently 3749 patients on the waiting list.

                                          Yana Sokolivska

                                          Yana Sokolivska

                                          SocietyHealth
                                          Ukraine
