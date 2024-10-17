Ukrenergo: No power cuts planned for Friday in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo reported that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on October 18. The power company urged people to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00, when solar power plants are most productive.
Tomorrow, October 18, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Friday
The power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most productive operation of SPPs - from 10:00 to 16:00
