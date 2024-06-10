Ukrainians won silver at the world Modern Pentathlon Championships

Ukrainians Alexander Tovkai and Maxim Agarushev became vice-champions of the world in modern pentathlon, reports UNN with reference to the NOC.

Details

More than 700 World Cup participants from 52 countries gathered at the Zhengzhou Olympic Sports Center (China). The Ukrainian team is represented by eight pentathletes.

Modern pentathlon is a sport that includes competitions in Sword Fencing, freestyle swimming, horse show jumping and laser running, combining elements of running and shooting.

The athletes were the first to compete for awards in the men's relay, which was successfully completed for the Ukrainians.

"Alexander Tovkai and Maxim Agarushev scored a total of 1,442 points and won silver medals. Athletes from Korea won (1466), and representatives of France (1427) became the third," the Nog noted.

The World Cup will last until June 16. In addition to medals at the world championship, the last personal tickets to the Games in Paris will be raffled off. The NOC noted that now Ukraine has one license, which was received by Alexander Tovkai. At the 2024 Olympics, two sets of awards will be awarded in this sport-in singles tournaments among men and women.