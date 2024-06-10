Ukrainians won silver at the world Modern Pentathlon Championships

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48855 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136223 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141475 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233447 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162782 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147348 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112878 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Ukrainians won silver at the world Modern Pentathlon Championships

Ukrainians won silver at the world Modern Pentathlon Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14657 views

Alexander Tovkai and Maxim Agarushev from Ukraine won silver medals in the men's relay at the world Modern Pentathlon Championships in Zhengzhou, China.

Ukrainians Alexander Tovkai and Maxim Agarushev became vice-champions of the world in modern pentathlon, reports UNN with reference to the NOC.

Details

More than 700 World Cup participants from 52 countries gathered at the Zhengzhou Olympic Sports Center (China). The Ukrainian team is represented by eight pentathletes.

Modern pentathlon is a sport that includes competitions in Sword Fencing, freestyle swimming, horse show jumping and laser running, combining elements of running and shooting.

Ukrainian karate fighters win two awards at the European Championships: first place for Selemeneva and debut victory for Chobotar12.05.24, 05:04 • 56220 views

The athletes were the first to compete for awards in the men's relay, which was successfully completed for the Ukrainians.

"Alexander Tovkai and Maxim Agarushev scored a total of 1,442 points and won silver medals. Athletes from Korea won (1466), and representatives of France (1427) became the third," the Nog noted.

Add

The World Cup will last until June 16. In addition to medals at the world championship, the last personal tickets to the Games in Paris will be raffled off. The NOC noted that now Ukraine has one license, which was received by Alexander Tovkai. At the 2024 Olympics, two sets of awards will be awarded in this sport-in singles tournaments among men and women.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SportsOlympics
parisParis
franceFrance
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising