Ukrainians were urged to postpone the operation of powerful equipment to daytime

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41165 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42586 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47642 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75880 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126501 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104306 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74250 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 152096 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68766 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53567 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 33590 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 41168 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
April 26, 04:00 AM • 152097 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127360 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155164 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204733 views
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10144 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10451 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126504 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49146 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84217 views
Ukrainians were urged to postpone the operation of powerful equipment to daytime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3000 views

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use powerful appliances from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM for the efficient operation of solar power plants.

Ukrainians were urged to postpone the operation of powerful equipment to daytime

Electricity consumption in Ukraine corresponds to seasonal indicators, it is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" stated on Monday, writes UNN.

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 28, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time of the previous working day - on Friday

- the company said.

Yesterday, April 27, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It was 1.3% lower than the maximum of the previous day - on Saturday, April 26.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

Please use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

The situation in the energy system may change, the company noted.

Tariffs for heat and electricity will not change in the heating season 2024-2025 - Shmyhal24.01.25, 17:28 • 37002 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

