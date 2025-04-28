Ukrainians were urged to postpone the operation of powerful equipment to daytime

Electricity consumption in Ukraine corresponds to seasonal indicators, it is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" stated on Monday, writes UNN.

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, April 28, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time of the previous working day - on Friday - the company said.

Yesterday, April 27, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It was 1.3% lower than the maximum of the previous day - on Saturday, April 26.

Now the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

Please use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00 - Ukrenergo emphasized.

The situation in the energy system may change, the company noted.

