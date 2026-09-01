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Ukrainians have begun taking out larger microloans: debt increased by 17%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Over six months, Ukrainians entered into 4.2 million microloan agreements. The average loan increased to UAH 9,200, while the debt rose to UAH 32.3 billion.

Ukrainians have begun taking out larger microloans: debt increased by 17%

In the first half of 2026, Ukrainians entered into 4.2 million microloan agreements, approximately the same number as during the same period last year. However, the average loan amount increased from UAH 6,300 to UAH 9,200, while Ukrainians’ total debt grew by 17%. This is evidenced by data from the Opendatabot monitoring resource, reports UNN.

Details

"Microloans are no longer quite so micro. A total of 4.2 million agreements were signed in the first half of 2026—approximately the same number as last year. However, the average microloan amount increased noticeably: UAH 9,200 compared with UAH 6,300 a year earlier. In other words, we are taking out approximately the same number of loans, but the amounts are already larger," the post says.

According to the information provided, as of now, Ukrainians owe microfinance organizations UAH 32.3 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the amount of debt has increased by 17%, or UAH 4.7 billion.

"Meanwhile, MFIs are not complaining: the ten largest companies received UAH 12.8 billion in revenue over six months," the post says.

We would like to remind you

The NBU reports that banks expect demand for all types of loans to increase over the next 12 months. Growth is also projected in household mortgage lending.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine