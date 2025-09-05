Ukrainians can expect a warm Friday: weather forecast for September 5 5 September 2025

On Friday, September 5, slight cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, but without precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most regions the air temperature during the day will be from 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be from 21 to 26°; in the west and south of the country - 24-29° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is forecast for Friday. The air temperature will be from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

