Ukrainians can expect a warm Friday: weather forecast for September 5 5 September 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On September 5, Ukraine is expected to have light cloudiness with no precipitation. Air temperature will range from 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, September 5, slight cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, but without precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in most regions the air temperature during the day will be from 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.
The wind is mostly north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be from 21 to 26°; in the west and south of the country - 24-29°
In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is forecast for Friday. The air temperature will be from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite02.09.25, 14:50 • 94264 views