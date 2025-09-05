$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM • 14730 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 30340 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 26861 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 30542 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 33937 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 27565 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23002 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 49081 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41686 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44720 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Ukrainians can expect a warm Friday: weather forecast for September 5 5 September 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On September 5, Ukraine is expected to have light cloudiness with no precipitation. Air temperature will range from 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Ukrainians can expect a warm Friday: weather forecast for September 5

On Friday, September 5, slight cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, but without precipitation. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most regions the air temperature during the day will be from 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 3-8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be from 21 to 26°; in the west and south of the country - 24-29°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is forecast for Friday. The air temperature will be from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite02.09.25, 14:50 • 94264 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine
Kyiv