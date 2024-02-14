Ukrainian weightlifter Kamila Konotop becomes absolute European champion for the third time

Ukrainian weightlifter Kamila Konotop won three gold medals at the continental championships in Sofia, becoming the absolute champion of Europe for the third time. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to UNN.

Ukrainian weightlifter Kamila Konotop has become the absolute champion of Europe for the third time. At the continental championships in Sofia, the 22-year-old athlete from Kharkiv won three gold medals: in the clean and jerk (105 kg), the shot put (125 kg) and the total combined event (230 kg). - the statement said.

The Ministry congratulated the champion and the national team's coaching staff.

