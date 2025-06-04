Ukrainian volleyball players started the Golden European League-2025 with two victories

The Ukrainian women's volleyball team started the season of the Golden European League-2025 with two victories, the NOC of Ukraine reported on social networks on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The national women's volleyball team of Ukraine started in the Golden European League-2025 with two victories. The team started the competition season under the leadership of the new head coach - Polish specialist Jakub Gluszak - reported in the NOC.

In the starting match of the tournament, the Ukrainians won over the Spanish national team with a score of 3:1 (25:16, 20:25, 25:16, 25:15). In the second round, our team defeated the Montenegrin national team - 3:1 (25:20, 21:25, 25:18, 25:12).

Following the results of two rounds, the Ukrainian national team takes the third intermediate place in the overall standings. All participating teams compete in a single standings, where the key criterion is the number of victories.

Addition

The next game in the Golden European League-2025, the Ukrainian national team will hold on Friday, June 6. The opponent will be the Portuguese team.