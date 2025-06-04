Ukrainian volleyball players started the Golden European League-2025 with two victories

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 14923 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 15106 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 26025 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 46077 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 38567 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 217189 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162218 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 266341 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 130015 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232772 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4m/s
56%
752mm
Popular news

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

June 3, 09:59 PM • 17537 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

June 3, 10:42 PM • 20391 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

June 4, 12:23 AM • 20006 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

02:32 AM • 18197 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 14127 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 14923 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 90719 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 164414 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 217189 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 266342 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Lindsey Graham

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 50632 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 164414 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 125594 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 127690 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 112142 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

TikTok

Hryvnia

Euro

Ukrainian volleyball players started the Golden European League-2025 with two victories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The women's volleyball team of Ukraine, led by Jakub Gluszak, won in Spain and Montenegro with a score of 3:1. The next match is on June 6 against Portugal.

Ukrainian volleyball players started the Golden European League-2025 with two victories
cev.eu

The Ukrainian women's volleyball team started the season of the Golden European League-2025 with two victories, the NOC of Ukraine reported on social networks on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The national women's volleyball team of Ukraine started in the Golden European League-2025 with two victories. The team started the competition season under the leadership of the new head coach - Polish specialist Jakub Gluszak

- reported in the NOC.

In the starting match of the tournament, the Ukrainians won over the Spanish national team with a score of 3:1 (25:16, 20:25, 25:16, 25:15). In the second round, our team defeated the Montenegrin national team - 3:1 (25:20, 21:25, 25:18, 25:12).

Following the results of two rounds, the Ukrainian national team takes the third intermediate place in the overall standings. All participating teams compete in a single standings, where the key criterion is the number of victories.

Addition

The next game in the Golden European League-2025, the Ukrainian national team will hold on Friday, June 6. The opponent will be the Portuguese team.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Montenegro
Spain
Portugal
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9