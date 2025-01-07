Ukrainian Special Forces eliminate a group of DPRK military in Kursk region
Ukrainian special operations forces killed 13 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. Five were killed in combat, eight with the help of drones, and an officer with special equipment was among the dead.
In Kursk region, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of North Korean soldiers, UNN reports, citing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed five DPRK fighters in a small arms battle and eight more with the help of drones.
"After the battle, the SSS operators examined the bodies of the DPRK military and their personal documents. One of them had an assault rifle with a telescopic sight, a Sino-Russian radio station "Azart" and a drone detector, as well as an ID card that differs from a regular military ID. The found items may indicate that he belongs to the officer corps," the statement said.
In addition, it is reported that the North Korean soldier was carrying a letter of appeal to the party.
In the area of the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to infantry battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers.