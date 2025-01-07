ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58758 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128860 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136383 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165258 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132211 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131142 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131142 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 46209 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46209 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 101096 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101096 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 103323 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192949 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182115 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131142 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134955 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134955 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152107 views
Ukrainian Special Forces eliminate a group of DPRK military in Kursk region

Ukrainian Special Forces eliminate a group of DPRK military in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31997 views

Ukrainian special operations forces killed 13 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. Five were killed in combat, eight with the help of drones, and an officer with special equipment was among the dead.

In Kursk region, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of North Korean soldiers, UNN reports, citing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed five DPRK fighters in a small arms battle and eight more with the help of drones.

"After the battle, the SSS operators examined the bodies of the DPRK military and their personal documents. One of them had an assault rifle with a telescopic sight, a Sino-Russian radio station "Azart" and a drone detector, as well as an ID card that differs from a regular military ID. The found items may indicate that he belongs to the officer corps," the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that the North Korean soldier was carrying a letter of appeal to the party.

Recall

In the area of the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to infantry battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

