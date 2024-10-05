Ukrainian sentenced to 25 years in prison in Belarus for blowing up A-50 plane

In Belarus, a court sentenced 12 citizens on charges of sabotage at the military airfield in Machulishchi in the winter of 2023. It also sentenced in absentia a Ukrainian who was transferred to Ukraine as part of an exchange to 25 years in prison. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Belarusian citizens were charged with 11 articles of the Criminal Code, including terrorism and treason. Some sentences were passed in absentia.

As for the verdict against a Ukrainian citizen, it is about Mykola Shvets. The investigation considers him the main executor of the organized sabotage. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in absentia, as he was released from the pre-trial detention center this summer and handed over to Ukraine as part of an exchange.

According to the publication, other defendants in the case were Maksym Lopatin, Andriy Stiapurka, Oleh Sychev and his wife Anastasia Pilko, and Denys Sokolov.

Belarus has started checking the combat readiness of the air force and air defense troops