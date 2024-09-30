Belarus has started checking the combat readiness of the air force and air defense troops

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 14917 views

Belarus has launched a new stage of inspection of the armed forces' formations and units. The main attention is paid to the readiness of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

The next stage of the inspection of formations and military units of the armed forces has begun in Belarus. The main  emphasis is on the readiness and ability to perform tasks by military units and units of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. This is stated by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, reports UNN

On 30 September, the next stage of the inspection of formations and military units of the armed forces began under the direction of the Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces - First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Belarus. The main focus of the inspection is on the readiness and ability of military units and subunits of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces to carry out their intended tasks

- the message said.

The Defense Ministry says the inspections will be stepped up in a planned manner, using all ranges of the armed forces to carry out “combat training tasks.

It is also reported that the personnel, including military personnel called up from the reserve, will have to perform the full range of measures to prepare weapons, military and special equipment for use, to go to the designated areas.

The Ministry of Defense notes that during the inspection the movement of military equipment is planned, temporary restriction of civilian traffic on public roads and terrain is possible.

The monitoring telegram channel “Belaruski Gayun” reportsthat 2 anti-aircraft missile and 2 radio-technical brigades, 5 anti-aircraft missile regiments and 3 air bases may be involved in the inspection.

In March-April 2024, the combat readiness of the 120th Air Defense Missile Brigade was tested.

Supplement

On September 27, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko said that if NATO attacks Belarus, nuclear weapons will be used. According to him, NATO's military has already allegedly “lined up along the border, especially the Polish border”.

On September 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a speech at the UN Security Council that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is dragging Belarus into a war with Ukraine, and he has nothing to say about it.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

