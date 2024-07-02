Ukrainian partisans scouted a Russian shipyard in St. Petersburg

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Ukrainian partisans scouted a Russian shipyard in St. Petersburg

Kyiv

 19443 views

Ukrainian guerrillas scouted the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg, where submarines and other warships are being built, and found heavily guarded areas likely related to the development of new classified stealth and armed ships despite sanctions.

Ukrainian partisans scouted a Russian shipyard in St. Petersburg

Ukrainian partisans scouted the Admiralty Shipyards shipyard in St. Petersburg. It is here that submarines of projects 636 "Varshavianka" and 677 "Lada" and other warships are produced. This is reported by the underground movement ATESH, UNN reports.

Details 

The agent discovered several sections of heavily guarded shipyards, probably related to the development of new classified vessels using advanced technologies and weapons

- ATES said. 

In addition, the guerrillas noted that despite the sanctions, the plant is modernizing and expanding its production capacity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

