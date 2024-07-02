Ukrainian partisans scouted a Russian shipyard in St. Petersburg

Ukrainian partisans scouted the Admiralty Shipyards shipyard in St. Petersburg. It is here that submarines of projects 636 "Varshavianka" and 677 "Lada" and other warships are produced. This is reported by the underground movement ATESH, UNN reports.

Details

The agent discovered several sections of heavily guarded shipyards, probably related to the development of new classified vessels using advanced technologies and weapons - ATES said.

In addition, the guerrillas noted that despite the sanctions, the plant is modernizing and expanding its production capacity.