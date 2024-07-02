Ukrainian partisans scouted a Russian shipyard in St. Petersburg
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian guerrillas scouted the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg, where submarines and other warships are being built, and found heavily guarded areas likely related to the development of new classified stealth and armed ships despite sanctions.
Ukrainian partisans scouted the Admiralty Shipyards shipyard in St. Petersburg. It is here that submarines of projects 636 "Varshavianka" and 677 "Lada" and other warships are produced. This is reported by the underground movement ATESH, UNN reports.
Details
The agent discovered several sections of heavily guarded shipyards, probably related to the development of new classified vessels using advanced technologies and weapons
In addition, the guerrillas noted that despite the sanctions, the plant is modernizing and expanding its production capacity.