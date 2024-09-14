In the Kursk region, Ukrainian paratroopers defeated an airborne troop unit and destroyed five airborne combat vehicles, a tank and an armored personnel carrier. This was reported by the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The troops of the aggressor state are making desperate attempts to push units and military units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of the kursk region. Thus, yesterday, the enemy threw 14 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, eleven armored personnel carriers and one armored personnel carrier from one of the military units of the russian airborne forces, at the positions of Ukrainian paratroopers - the statement reads.

The command noted that the attempt to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had failed.

In a heavy battle that lasted several hours, the Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they had a better understanding of military affairs, having mastered the science of winning with flying colors. As a result, five armored personnel carriers, an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier, as well as several dozen 200th russians remained on the battlefield - the Airborne Assault Troops reported.

Recall

Ukrainian troops have advanced south of Vesele, located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border. Zelenskiy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, the enemy was stopped in Kharkiv region and slowed down in Donetsk region.

The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors