Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ukrainian paratroopers defeat a russian airborne unit in kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41873 views

In the rursk region, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 5 armored personnel carriers, a tank and an armored personnel carrier. Several dozen enemy soldiers were killed in the heavy fighting, and an attempt to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense failed.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian paratroopers defeated an airborne troop unit and destroyed five airborne combat vehicles, a tank and an armored personnel carrier. This was reported by the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The troops of the aggressor state are making desperate attempts to push units and military units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of the kursk region. Thus, yesterday, the enemy threw 14 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, eleven armored personnel carriers and one armored personnel carrier from one of the military units of the russian airborne forces, at the positions of Ukrainian paratroopers

- the statement reads.

The command noted that the attempt to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had failed.

In a heavy battle that lasted several hours, the Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they had a better understanding of military affairs, having mastered the science of winning with flying colors. As a result, five armored personnel carriers, an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier, as well as several dozen 200th russians remained on the battlefield

- the Airborne Assault Troops reported.

Recall

Ukrainian troops have advanced south of Vesele, located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border. Zelenskiy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, the enemy was stopped in Kharkiv region and slowed down in Donetsk region.

The General Staff reported 83 combat engagements over the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

