Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk has come out of a coma after surgery

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

07:36 PM • 12450 views

Exclusive

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164429 views

Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk has come out of a coma after surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22766 views

Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, who was found in Dubai with injuries after a fall, has come out of a coma after surgery. Her condition is stable, but she requires long-term treatment.

Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk has come out of a coma after surgery

Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, who was found in Dubai with multiple injuries after a mysterious fall, came to her senses after a difficult operation.

This was reported by her friends - reports Dailymail, writes UNN.

It is reported that she still cannot speak, but her life is not in danger. The girl will need a long time for further treatment.

She underwent several operations after being found in critical condition without a passport, but is now stable, according to doctors,

- the publication notes.

Maria's friend Angelina Doroshenko told the Russian media that the Ukrainian woman's condition is stable, but two more complicated operations await her.

Maria has finally come to her senses. The recent operation was successful, now there are two more

- she said.

At the same time, Kovalchuk's relatives do not disclose the details of what exactly happened to Maria. The girl's mother said that she would provide official comments only after the investigation is completed.

Let us remind you

20-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared for eight days after telling friends that she had been invited to a party at a hotel on March 9. According to several Ukrainian media, she was supposed to come to the event "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business."

The model told her mother Anna that she would stay overnight with these representatives, but later disappeared. The media reported that the model could have participated in the "Porta potty" party, where wealthy men allegedly pay models large sums of money for participating in humiliating and shameful acts, but local police denied these claims.

Eventually, the girl was found injured in Dubai on the side of the road. She was hospitalized and was in an extremely serious condition. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
Dubai
