Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk has come out of a coma after surgery
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, who was found in Dubai with injuries after a fall, has come out of a coma after surgery. Her condition is stable, but she requires long-term treatment.
Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, who was found in Dubai with multiple injuries after a mysterious fall, came to her senses after a difficult operation.
This was reported by her friends - reports Dailymail, writes UNN.
It is reported that she still cannot speak, but her life is not in danger. The girl will need a long time for further treatment.
She underwent several operations after being found in critical condition without a passport, but is now stable, according to doctors,
Maria's friend Angelina Doroshenko told the Russian media that the Ukrainian woman's condition is stable, but two more complicated operations await her.
Maria has finally come to her senses. The recent operation was successful, now there are two more
At the same time, Kovalchuk's relatives do not disclose the details of what exactly happened to Maria. The girl's mother said that she would provide official comments only after the investigation is completed.
20-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared for eight days after telling friends that she had been invited to a party at a hotel on March 9. According to several Ukrainian media, she was supposed to come to the event "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business."
The model told her mother Anna that she would stay overnight with these representatives, but later disappeared. The media reported that the model could have participated in the "Porta potty" party, where wealthy men allegedly pay models large sums of money for participating in humiliating and shameful acts, but local police denied these claims.
Eventually, the girl was found injured in Dubai on the side of the road. She was hospitalized and was in an extremely serious condition.